Pa. Department of Health releases July 2021 nursing home inspection report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the month of July, there were five new sanctions finalized against nursing care facilities in Pennsylvania resulting in a total of $40,150 in fines after a multitude of investigations.

The July 2021 report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health notes that nursing home surveyors conducted 466 inspections of 329 separate nursing homes. The inspections included 289 complaint investigations.

According to the press release, the inspections include looking into nursing home patient care and building inspection. Once a facility is cited for not following regulations, it must submit a plan of correction to fix the issues addressed.

“Throughout the COVID-19 response, the department has continued to investigate any complaint made to the department to ensure residents receive the best quality of care,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We encourage staff, residents and visitors, if you see something, please say something by contacting the department.”

The Department of Health continues to also work towards its goal for all nursing homes to have at least 80% of staff fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1. Currently, 12.5% of facilities have staff vaccinated at or above 80%.

Individuals can file complaints about nursing homes by either calling 1-800-254-5164 or by filling out the online complaint form.