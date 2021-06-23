Pa. Department of Human Services distributing $224 million in food assistance for families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced that it will start the distribution of $224 million in federal food assistance to low-income families.

The money is expected to help feed about 223,000 children via the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT program. P-EBT is specifically designed for families to help feed their children breakfasts and lunches they would normally receive in school or child care.

“The P-EBT program has been a lifeline to Pennsylvania families with children, so many of whom have struggled to cover the unanticipated costs of breakfasts and lunches normally provided to their children at school or in a child care setting,” Acting Secretary Meg Snead said. “I hope these benefits are a helpful boost to families of young children who, like all Pennsylvanians, are emerging from an unprecedented crisis.”

The benefit amount depends on what county SNAP enrollees live in and whether schools were virtual or hybrid this past school year. Fully virtual schools will have families in that county receive full benefits while hybrid school families receive 65% of the benefits. The first round is already being distributed with the second round being doled out in late June and early July and the third round coming in mid-August.

For more information you can visit the Department of Human Service’s website through the link here.