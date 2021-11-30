Pa. Department of Human Services offering assistance for rent, utilities, and more during holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — For some, the holiday season is the best time of the year, for others, it causes financial stress.

That’s why the Pa. Department of Human Services wants to remind people about its public assistance programs offering help with rent, utilities, and healthcare for those who need it.

“Please know that if you are going through tough times, you are not alone. And no matter what you’re going through it’s ok to get help if you need an extra hand,” Sara Goulet said.

If you want to apply to any of the assistance programs visit dhs.pa.gov.