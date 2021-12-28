Pa. Department of Human Services to open water assistance program in the new year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s water assistance program will be accepting applications soon.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will start accepting applications on Jan. 4. The program aims to help struggling Pennsylvanias keep access to both drinking and wastewater services.

Assistance is available to people who have overdue bills, water shutoff, or a 60-day notice of termination. In order to qualify, households need to be below a certain annual income and provide names, birthdays, and Social Security numbers for all members along with proof of income for all who are applicable and a recent water bill.

“Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services that keep our homes safe are foundational to daily wellbeing. I encourage all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing this essential service to have necessary information on hand to apply when LIHWAP opens on Jan. 4,” DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead said.

LIHWAP is a temporary program that was established through the American Rescue Plan Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. The state of Pennsylvania received a little over $42 million to assist families who are at risk of losing water service. To learn more and apply, visit the link here.