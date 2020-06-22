PA Department of Labor and Industry looking to beef up call center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says it’s working on taking more unemployment calls.

Starting Tuesday, PHEAA call center employees will be helping out. The department also updated its troubleshooting guide on the website, which should make things easier.

The department says the best time to make a call is on Thursdays and Fridays. Since March 15, the department has taken 200,000 calls. 5:05

