Live Now
ABC27 News at 5

PA Department of Labor and Industry looking to beef up call center

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry says it’s working on taking more unemployment calls.

Starting Tuesday, PHEAA call center employees will be helping out. The department also updated its troubleshooting guide on the website, which should make things easier.

The department says the best time to make a call is on Thursdays and Fridays. Since March 15, the department has taken 200,000 calls. 5:05

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss