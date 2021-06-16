Pa. Department of Labor & Industry announces more than 400,000 successful filings under new system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s new unemployment compensation system reached an important milestone on Wednesday.

State L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that over 400,000 people have successfully used the new system. The department is calling the achievement “an overall effective transition.”

“These numbers are consistent with the amount of weekly claims and new claims we were seeing filed on the old system, so the majority of individuals are successfully able to log in and file using the new system,” Berrier said.

While the system has been living up to expectations Berrier says there is always room for improvement. “We are still investigating feedback we receive and are no longer finding IT issues with our system that are preventing individuals from filing,” Berrier said. “If individuals are still encountering what they believe to be technical errors, we would like to hear from them so we can look further into what’s happening.”

Since the launch of the new system nearly 367,000 individuals filed for weekly benefits while over 40,000 new claims have been filed. The result is over $303 million unemployment payments being issued since June 16.