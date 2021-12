(WHTM) -- Hospitals in the Midstate are slammed, and not just with COVID-19 patients. Many local emergency rooms are having to divert patients with mental health issues because they just don't have the capacity. So what can people in crisis do to get the care they need?

Midstate doctors say surges in people seeking help for behavioral health issues are common, and they are to be expected, but with emergency rooms crowded and with hours-long wait times, doctors say Midstate residents' first call should be to their local crisis center.