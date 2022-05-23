HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After 25 years of service with the commonwealth, the Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonell will leave his position on July 2. An acting secretary has been named by Governor Tom Wolf.

“Patrick’s dedication to protecting our commonwealth’s environment has been a decades long commitment at DEP, and I am grateful for his service,” Gov. Wolf said. “Through his leadership, we are taking significant action to address climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect our waterways, and ensure that contaminated lands are cleaned up and repurposed so that our communities can enjoy these spaces once again.” Gov. Wolf’s statement

Gov. Wolf announced that he intends to name Ramez Ziadeh, who previously served as the Executive Deputy Secretary of Programs in the department, as McDonell’s replacement.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with Secretary McDonnell, and I am committed to upholding the high standards he set for the office and for the department,” Ziadeh said. “I look forward to working with Governor Wolf to ensure that Pennsylvanians have clear air, clean water, and healthy communities.”

He has over 28 years of experience in environmental permitting, compliance, policy, and regulatory rulemaking.