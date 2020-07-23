Pa. Disciplinary board publicly reprimands former Penn State Counsel Cynthia Baldwin

The former chief counsel for Penn State and a major player in the Jerry Sandusky trial has been publicly reprimanded.

Cynthia Baldwin violated ethics rules by representing Penn State and testifying in a secret grand jury on behalf of three administrators who would eventually be charged.

Wednesday, the disciplinary board of the State Supreme Court said her actions cost the prosecution part of its case.

“As a result of your disclosure of client confidences before the grand jury, certain criminal charges against these Penn State admins were not able to be prosecuted,” James Haggerty, Chair of the Disciplinary Board said.

The reprimand is posted on the disciplinary board’s website.

Before working at Penn State, Baldwin was a State Supreme Court Justice.

