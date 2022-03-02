(WHTM) — Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter is changing guidelines that could allow hospitals to better meet patient needs.

Klinepeter introduced three innovative care delivery models to increase this access. She says the primary purpose of this is to provide options to preserve access to quality care in rural areas. The initiative will include micro-hospitals, tele-emergency care, and outpatient emergency departments that will include 10 beds.

“All of these delivery models meet eligibility criteria that include, patient volume, geographic location, and minimum staffing,” Klinepeter said.

Klinepeter also spoke about how COVID had changed the medical industry and how the state is changing along with it.