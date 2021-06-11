Pa. driver license and photo centers to be closed for Juneteenth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed for Juneteenth on June 18.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, for when union soldiers reached Texas with news of the end of the Civil War. Enslaved people were unaware they’d been freed more than two years earlier with President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, or that Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered two months prior.

Online services will continue to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All Pa. road conditions and traffic notices can be seen on 511Pa.com.

Customers may still access forms, publications, and driver training manuals online.