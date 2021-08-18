Pa. Emergency Management prepares for major storms and asks residents to do the same

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has been tracking Fred and any major storm to coordinate and prepare for any situation in the Commonwealth.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield said the North Central part of the state is of highest concern at this point in time. He also said National Guard and Swift Water Rescue have been alerted for possible missions.

Padfield said flash flooding is the biggest concern around here, as it claims lots of lives every year across the U.S. and is becoming a more frequent problem in Pennsylvania.

“It really overwhelms the infrastructure that we have to deal with in a lot of cases,” Padfield said. “And we hear reports from people all the time that it’s never flooded here before. These are folks who have never been impacted before by flooding and not associated with a flood plain or riverine flooding.”

Padfield mentioned residents should plan for anything before any storm hits. He says consider flood insurance if you can afford it, have an emergency kit and never, ever, drive through standing water. He said moving water claims more lives than any other natural disaster every year.

PEMA provides an online Ready PA guide to help Pennsylvanians be ready during any emergency.