Pa. Farm Show hosting star-spangled sing-off submissions from now until Nov. 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?” The Pa. Farm Show is asking singers statewide to enter in their star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to sing the national anthem live at the 2022 Farm Show.

Each morning the annual event will feature a talented Pennsylvanian to sing the song live, and they’re looking for submissions now through Friday, Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. EST.

“At the Pennsylvania Farm Show this January, we invite Pennsylvanians to harvest a new sense of unity,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “We’ll kick-off each day in song with the National Anthem, in hopes to inspire harmony for a successful show and future of agriculture.”

The contest is open to residents of all ages and can be submitted as individuals or groups. Contestants can enter by emailing a link to a video of themselves, a capella, to agcontests@pa.gov.

The top 20 finalists will be selected by a panel. Finalists will then be posted on Facebook for viewers to like and react to their favorites from Nov. 8 until Nov. 12 at 12:00 P.M. EST. Five individuals and five groups will be selected and announced via their Facebook page.

Winners will receive a free parking pass for the day and has to be at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 a.m. the day of their performance. A winner will sing live at 8 a.m. each day at the show from Jan. 8-15.

Full information and rules can be found here.