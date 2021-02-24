Pa. farms affected by 2020 crop season drought can apply for disaster relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Farmland owners in 25 Pennsylvania counties will be eligible to receive disaster relief assistance for their losses caused by the drought during the 2020 crop year thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the Pa. Department of Agriculture.

There are two separate disaster designations, with a total of six counties designated as primary natural disaster areas.

Designation Number 1:

Drought that occurred June 1,2020 through Nov. 30, 2020

Primary Counties: Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson

Contiguous Counties: Armstrong, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lycoming McKean, Mifflin, Potter, Union, Warren

Designation Number 2:

Drought that occurred June 6, 2020, through Nov. 17, 2020

Primary County: Cumberland

Contiguous Counties: Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry, York

“I encourage Pennsylvania farmers who have experienced loss from mother nature’s unpredictably to check with their local Farm Service Agency to see how they can help,” said Secretary Russell Redding. “Our farmers are resilient, battling both disaster and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and disaster. These farmers can now breathe a sigh of relief.”

Farm operators in primary counties and contiguous counties are eligible to be considered for assistance from the federal Farm Service Agency due to the Secretarial disaster designation.

Eligible farmers have up to eight months from Feb. 24, 2021 to apply for loans and should contact their local Farm Service Agency office for assistance.

“While this designation is a welcome sigh of relief for many Pennsylvania farmers, it’s not something that should be relied on,” added Redding. “As farmers, we’re well aware that we cannot control the weather. But we can manage our risk, and that’s why I also encourage Pennsylvania farmers to enroll in crop insurance prior to the March 15 deadline.”