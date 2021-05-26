Pa. Fish and Boat Commission hosting fish for free day on Sunday

(WHTM) — Want to get out and fish this weekend but don’t have a fishing license? No problem!

This Sunday is fish for free day. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says it’s a chance for people to legally fish on the state’s waterways. All fishing rules and regulations still apply.

“it’s an opportunity for people to get out there if you haven’t fished in a while and get back into the sport or if you want to try it for the first time,” Fish and Boat Commission Spokesperson Mike Parker said. “It’s sort of risk-free other than a couple of bucks you might spend on the bait.”

If you can’t make it out to the water this weekend don’t worry. The next fish for free day is on the fourth of July.