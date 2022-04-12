PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is exploring a more efficient way to remove deer killed on roads.

The commission gave preliminary approval to a plan to hire contractors to help remove them. Right now, only Game Commission and PennDOT workers are allowed to do this type of work, but there aren’t enough of them to get the job done promptly.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The contractors would also be allowed to remove dead deer from private properties.