Pa. Game Commission warns drivers of increased deer activity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. As we fall back, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning drivers to look out for deer.

According to the Game Commission, deer become more active this time of year leading up to their fall breeding season, also known as the “rut.” Many yearling bucks travel several dozen miles to find new ranges.

When daylight-saving time ends Nov. 7, there also will be an increase of drivers on the roadways between dusk and dawn – the peak hours for deer activity.

“Deer often travel in groups so even if one crosses the road safely, in front of you, it doesn’t necessarily mean there is an end to the threat, be on the lookout for that second and third deer to also cross in that same spot,” Travis Lau, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

A recent report shows Pennsylvania led the country in animal-collision insurance claims in the fiscal year 2020-21. Drivers can lower their chance of collisions with a deer by staying alert and paying attention to roads marked with “Deer Crossing” signs.

An important note to also be aware of is any driver who hits a deer with their vehicle is not required to report it to the Game Commission. However, if the deer was struck but not killed and poses a public safety risk, drivers can report it to the Game Commission Region Office.