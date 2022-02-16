Pa. Gaming Control Board reports Super Bowl wagers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Wednesday, Feb 16 preliminary figures to show $68,044,810 was wagered in the state over the Super Bowl Weekend.

This is a 27% increase over wagers over last year. After payouts, the revenue from these wagers is expected to be $4,575,339.

This was the fourth year where legal sports wagering was available in the Commonwealth for the Super Bowl, but just the third in which online watering options were available.

The total wagers of the last three years are in the first chart and total revenue from these wagers are in the second chart.

Wagering handles over the past three years

Super Bowl Handle Retail 2022$6,938,462
Super Bowl Handle Retail 2021$6,137,478
Super Bowl Handle Retail 2020$6,728,544
  
Super Bowl Handle Online 2022$61,106,349
Super Bowl Handle Online 2021$47,497,202
Super Bowl Handle Online 2020$24,035,942
  
Total Super Bowl Handle 2022$68,044,810
Total Super Bowl Handle 2021$53,634,680
Total Super Bowl Handle 2020$30,693,942

Revenue from wagers over the past three years.

Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2022$697,646
Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2021-$24,264
Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2020-$450,894
  
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2022$3,877,693
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2021$9,418,535
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2020-$2,840,675
  
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022$4,575,339
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2021$9,394,271
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2020-$3,334,787

The Board has also reported that there were 413,000 unique users that logged onto online sports sites in Pennslyvania during Super Bowl Sunday.

