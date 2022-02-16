Pa. Gaming Control Board reports Super Bowl wagers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Wednesday, Feb 16 preliminary figures to show $68,044,810 was wagered in the state over the Super Bowl Weekend.

This is a 27% increase over wagers over last year. After payouts, the revenue from these wagers is expected to be $4,575,339.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

This was the fourth year where legal sports wagering was available in the Commonwealth for the Super Bowl, but just the third in which online watering options were available.

The total wagers of the last three years are in the first chart and total revenue from these wagers are in the second chart.

Wagering handles over the past three years

Super Bowl Handle Retail 2022 $6,938,462 Super Bowl Handle Retail 2021 $6,137,478 Super Bowl Handle Retail 2020 $6,728,544 Super Bowl Handle Online 2022 $61,106,349 Super Bowl Handle Online 2021 $47,497,202 Super Bowl Handle Online 2020 $24,035,942 Total Super Bowl Handle 2022 $68,044,810 Total Super Bowl Handle 2021 $53,634,680 Total Super Bowl Handle 2020 $30,693,942

Revenue from wagers over the past three years.

Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2022 $697,646 Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2021 -$24,264 Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2020 -$450,894 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2022 $3,877,693 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2021 $9,418,535 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2020 -$2,840,675 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022 $4,575,339 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2021 $9,394,271 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2020 -$3,334,787

The Board has also reported that there were 413,000 unique users that logged onto online sports sites in Pennslyvania during Super Bowl Sunday.