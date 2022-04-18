HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last month marked the highest revenue achieved in a single month for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board with combined total revenue of $462,740,098. The previous high before March 2022 was in November 2021.

According to the press release, the record was driven by highs in both retail table games, which exceeded $90 million for the first time, and internet casino-type gaming, which exceeded $110 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

In the Midstate, Hollywood Casino has a total revenue of $7,906,944. Coming in with the highest amount of revenue generated is Hollywood Casino at Penn National with $63,711,802, which was an 11.44% increase from March 2021.

Retail slots revenue brought in the most revenue out of any other type of gaming with $214,721,028. According to the report, the number of slot machines in operation in March was 26,107 compared to 19,727 in March 2021.

To view the full report and learn more about the Pa. Gaming Control Board, click here.