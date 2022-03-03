(WHTM) — No, you are not seeing things.

If you hit the roads on Thursday, you may have noticed that gas prices rose to unprecedented levels in the last 24 hours.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania jumped from $3.79 per gallon to $3.87/g in the span of one day. The national average for gas is $3.72/g.

The highest price for gas in the Midstate is in Lancaster County, where the average price per gallon is $3.92/g. The lowest in the area is in Adams County, where the average price for gas is $3.85/g.

Pennsylvania is in the top 15 states with the highest gas prices, coming in at number 11, according to AAA.

The state with the lowest is Arkansas, coming in at $3.33 per gallon. California is the highest with the price per gallon at $4.94/g.

