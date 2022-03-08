HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Where we get our gas is one issue, and another is where Pennsylvania invests its money. Some in the Pennsylvania House say they are ready to make a move to not rely on Russia.

State GOP leaders say enough is enough, so they want to take bold steps in making sure current gas producers can meet the demands of consumers.

“At the end of the day, it’s really simply about do you want Pennsylvania to be a leader or a follower?” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R) said.

When it comes to financial assets, House Republicans say the state must do its part to cut ties with Russia and instead invest in freedom. “But if we really want to hit Vladimir Putin from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we need to engage in a robust energy policy discussion and drive that agenda,” Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington County) said.

Their goals include blocking donations to advocacy organizations from foreign entities and expanding the Keystone Pipeline to increase the supply of Pennsylvania energy.

“These governors who are refusing to use American products and hire good working American individuals to produce that natural gas and that oil, they are failing our nation,” Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York County) said.

“Exports of natural gas doubled, we actually have built pipelines to get into the export business,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Wolf says he supports clean energy legislation and adding Russia to the list of countries from which the state divests all its public funds. Wolf says other proposals are natural gas industry giveaways and have nothing to do with the crisis in Ukraine.

“I think Pennsylvania has tried to balance the competing needs of the environment with the recognition that we do have this natural resource that can save lots of lives and be of strategic value and very important,” Wolf said.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree on the State Treasurer’s commitment to pull investments out of Russian companies. Republican leaders say they’ll dig deeper into all these proposals when they return to session in just a few weeks.