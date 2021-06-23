Pa. highways rated among the worst in the nation for road and bridge deterioration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s highway conditions were rated among the worst in the nation according to a report from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit.

The report lists the condition of Pennsylvania’s interstate pavement as the 11th worst in the nation, tied with Indiana, Washington and Maryland.

Pennsylvania also ranked 12th for interstate bridge structural deficiencies tying with Idaho.

“Despite the progress we’ve made since passage of the transportation funding act in 2013, Pennsylvania has many remaining bridge and highway repair needs, and significant funding challenges facing us,” said Jason Wagner, managing director of the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association.

TRIP states that more than half of Pennsylvania’s major roads are in poor or mediocre condition — costing Pennsylvanians $5.6 billion a year or $620 per driver, in the form of additional repairs, accelerated vehicle depreciation, increased fuel consumption and tire wear.

Data from the report also shows the amount of vehicle travel in Pennsylvania dropped by 47% in April 2020 as a result of the pandemic but rebounded to 7% below March 2019 levels by March 2021.

AAA executive director of advocacy and communications, Jill Ingrassia says more funding could be the answer.

“AAA supports increased federal investment for the Interstate Highway System. Significant funding is needed to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mobility across the United States,” Ingrassia said. “AAA urges Congress and the administration to come together to get this important work done.”

Based on the findings of the Transportation Research Board Interstate report, TRIP recommends foundational reconstruction of Interstate highways, bridges and interchanges; improvement to roadway safety features; adding additional highway capacity on existing routes; adding additional corridors; and others.

You can read the full report by clicking here.