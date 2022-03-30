PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The price of homes skyrocketed over the past year.

According to the S&P home price index, homes in the US cost 19% more than they did a year ago. In Pennsylvania, the average price for a home is $254,000.

That is partly because the number of homes for sale has dropped to the lowest point since 1999. That is because of building material shortages. Plus, many people are moving after finding they can work from home.