Pa. hosting ‘CareerLink Day’ to connect people with jobs across the commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With many businesses still short on staff, Pennsylvania is holding a statewide CareerLink Day to get people connected with jobs.

The Department of Labor & Industry will be hosting job fairs, open houses, various employers, and more on Thursday, August 12. The events are free and open to the public.

“Right now, with our commonwealth on a comeback and our economy strengthening, many employers are looking to connect with Pennsylvanians who are seeking to join the workforce,” Pa. L&I Secretary, Jennifer Berrier said. “On August 12, local Pa. CareerLinks will showcase some of their best resources while giving people looking for work an opportunity to visit their local Pa. CareerLink office, meet employers and workforce development experts, and learn more about the free support services available to them during their job hunt.”

The activities and resources available will vary by location. You can find a list of available places and times here.