House backs tax credit to boost methane in manufacturing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved a bill that cuts taxes for manufacturers who use methane for fertilizer or petrochemicals, sending it to the Senate now.

House members voted 139 to 46 on Thursday in favor of the proposed Energy and Fertilizer Manufacturing Tax Credit program.

The bill would provide a nickel-per-gallon credit for methane purchased and used by large facilities located within Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state behind Texas.

The measure targets production of ammonia, methanol and urea.

Supporters describe it as a way to fuel economic development, create good-paying jobs and attract customers for the state’s natural gas industry.

Opponents have said that program forces taxpayers to alleviate the fossil fuels industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.