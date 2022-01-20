Pa. House of Representatives’ Scholarship accepting applications from graduating seniors

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Graduating high school seniors who will be attending a Pennsylvania college, university, or career school as full-time students are invited to apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship Program.

Each year, the program provides four-year scholarships to two students who are Pennsylvania residents. The funds can be used to cover the costs of tuition, fees, and books.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Eligible students must also have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and demonstrate leadership, involvement, and a commitment to their community.

The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022. More information about applying can be found here.