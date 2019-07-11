Pa. House offers early retirement incentive

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The State House of Representatives is trying to save money by offering employees an early retirement incentive.

Workers must have been with the House for at least five years and be willing to leave by October 22.

The volunteer program will pay employees $1,000 for every year they’ve worked to up to 25 years.

Nearly 1500 people work for the House across the state.

“You have to understand its not just the salary, it’s the benefit package along with the retirement costs that we have as the employer, that we’re gonna be saving on this,” said David Reddecliff, Chief Clerk, House of Representatives.

Neither the Republican or Democratic caucuses have a goal for how many workers they would like to see take advantage of the program.

The deadline to participate in the program is August 30th. Employees who take part can’t work for the House again for at least 10 years.