Pa. House passes bill that increases penalties for encouraging suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that members say will hold people accountable for helping others take their own lives.

House Bill 184 would increase sentences for people who encourage a minor or someone with an intellectual disability to die by suicide.

It’s named after Shawn Shatto. The York County 25-year-old took her own life after a battle with depression and anxiety in 2019.

Her mother said she found out after her death that she was part of an online forum that gave her a guide to how to kill herself and encouraged her to go through with it when she tried to back out of it.

House members passed the bill 169-39. It now heads to the Senate where it stalled last year.