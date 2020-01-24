Pennsylvania joins lawsuit against 3D gun regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging a federal regulation on 3D-printed guns

Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted that he’s suing the President over his latest attempt to allow blueprints for 3D-printed guns to be published online.

Nineteen other attorneys generals are part of the suit.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a move by the Trump administration to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet would make it easier for terrorists and criminals to access weapons.

They argue posting the information could allow someone to create an unregistered and untraceable assault-style weapon.

A federal judge last year blocked the Trump administration from doing this, but now the White House is pursuing more formal rules to make it legal.