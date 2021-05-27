Pa. lawmaker looking to push last call to 4 a.m.

LITITZ Pa. (WHTM) — A state lawmaker is looking to extend last call from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. The goal is to help businesses rebound from the pandemic and give cities more local control.

State Representative Jordan Harris wants to give the option to local municipalities for them to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

His bill which is still in the planning stages would, create extended use permits for liquor licenses. It’s to help give the entertainment and hospitality industry a boost after COVID.

He says it would potentially create entertainment zones in cities and would bring more tax dollars to local economies.

Some bar owners are excited for the possibility and one general manager says any pro-hospitality legislation is a good thing, but isn’t sure if it will really make a difference.

“It’s a respectable piece of legislation and I think it’s a positive add,” Lititz Springs Inn and Spa GM Rob Commero said. “I just don’t know if it’s a giant driver for economic growth at this point.”

Representative Harris introduced a similar bill in 2015 and is still working on writing this legislation and gathering support before he formally introduces it.