Pa. lawmakers ask feds to waive standardized testing, say students need ‘sense of stability’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The chairs of Pennsylvania’s state Senate Education Committee are asking the Biden administration to waive this year’s requirement for school standardized testing because of the pandemic.

Pennsylvania State Senators Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, and Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, wrote in a Wednesday letter that students need a sense of stability before they take the tests.

On Monday, the U.S. Education Department said it will not allow states to forgo federally required standardized testing in schools this year, but will give them the flexibility to delay testing or hold it online during the pandemic.

The Biden administration also said states can apply to be exempted from certain accountability measures tied to the results.