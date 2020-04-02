Pa. lawmakers ask to stop travel to New York

HAZLETON, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to keep New Yorkers out of the state.

State Rep Tarah Toohill of Luzerne County is one of several legislators who sent letters to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Tom Wolf asking them to clamp down on travel between the two states and strongly enforce stay-at-home orders.

The letter also asks Pennsylvania employers to temporarily stop using labor from New York.

Toohill thinks the spike in cases in Pa. comes from the big apple.

“This is a serious situation and we don’t want people traveling from hot spots, coming here and making our area a hotter spot than it already is. In Hazleton, we’re not equipped to have more patients than we normally do have,” said Toohill.

Toohill says she has not heard back from Cuomo. Last week Governor Wolf said he is not planning to stop travel from New York.