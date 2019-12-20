Pennsylvania lawmakers bend rules to find Christmas joy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two lawmakers bent the rules to find Christmas joy at the Capitol.

State Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin) and Rep. David Rowe (R-Union/Snyder) were overcome by the holiday spirit Wednesday and came up with a plan.

The two lawmakers raced from the Rotunda to the East Wing with a piano. They took it for a ride up an elevator and down a hallway.

They put it next to another piano in the Rotunda and dueled, but in this battle, everybody won.

They played “O Holy Night” together by the Capitol Christmas tree.

A video of the lawmakers’ hijinks was posted on their Facebook pages and has received thousands of likes and comments.

Lewis and Rowe have known each other since they were kids.