Pa. Liquor Control Board clarifies alcohol guidelines for bars and restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is clearing up some confusion over the updated guidelines for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol on-site.

The Department of Health also recently updated frequently asked questions about the orders.

The PLCB offered the following guidelines:

Sales of alcohol for on-premises consumption are only permissible as part of a larger transaction that includes a meal purchase. The term “meal” is defined as “food prepared on the premises, sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch or dinner.” The definition expressly states that a snack, such as pretzels, popcorn, chips, or similar food, does not meet the definition of a meal.

A customer who wishes to consume alcohol on-premise must also purchase a meal; a group of customers who wish to consume alcohol on premises may do so as long as a meal is part of the purchase made by the group.

Additional drinks may be purchased while the customer is consuming the meal, but no further drinks may be purchased after the meal is finished.

Bar service of food and/or alcohol is prohibited.

For Pennsylvania manufacturers (breweries, distilleries, and wineries), meals may be provided by the licensee or by a third party, such as a food truck.

Casinos may no longer provide drink service on the casino floor.

If a club does not sell food, either directly or through a concessionaire, it cannot use its liquor license.

The governor’s additional order directing targeted mitigation measures specifically prohibits businesses that meet the definition of a “nightclub” under the Clear Indoor Air Act from operating.

The state says enforcement will be handled by local police, Pennsylvania State Police, the Liquor Control Board, and the Department of Agriculture.

Social distancing, mask-wearing, and other mitigation measures must also be implemented.

In addition, occupancy is limited to 25% of the fire-code maximum occupancy for indoor dining or 25 persons for a specific indoor event or gathering in a restaurant. The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.

Events and gatherings must adhere to the gathering limitations outlined previously, and below: