Pa. Liquor Control Board hosts limited-release lotteries featuring rare whiskeys

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Nov. 19, is the official deadline for Pennsylvanians and licensees to opt into one or more of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s (PLCB) Limited-Release Lotteries. Those who opt-in will have the opportunity to purchase one of 425 bottles of rare whiskeys.

According to the press release, five separate lotteries will be conducted for each of the limited-release whiskeys. The first of the five will feature the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, featuring popular bourbons that have been aged for at least 15 years. Winning entries for this lottery will be limited to one bottle per participant.

Bottles included in the first lottery include a 17-year-old Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon, an 18-year-old Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, a William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, and a Thoams H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof.

There are four bourbon lotteries that will each have their own drawing, as well. While participants may enter one, several, or all of them, they are limited to one bottle per winner from each lottery for purchase.

Bourbons included in the four lotteries include an Eagle Rare Doule Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon, a Mister Sam Tribute Whiskey, a Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Warehouse C Straight Bourbon Bottled in Bond, and an Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2020.

Winners of each lottery will be selected at random by a computer program with an independent third party as a witness.

For those interested in entering, visit the Limited-Release Lottery web page by clicking here. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 19, at 5:00 p.m. For more information about the PLCB, visit their website by clicking here.