Liquor Control Board invites students to enter alcohol awareness poster contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is encouraging students from across the state to participate in its annual alcohol awareness poster contest.

“Research shows that one in three kids has tried alcohol by age 8, and by age 12 that number jumps to two out of three,” PLCB Chairman Tim Holden said. “Parents and educators play a critical role in educating children about the dangers of alcohol from a young age, and our poster contest offers a fun and creative way to start those important conversations.”

In an effort to continue the conversation about the dangers of underage drinking, the contest is open to all Pennsylvania students in kindergarten through 12th grade, including those who are home-schooled.

Students may enter through their schools, clubs, or scout troops, or individually.

Entries must feature a clear no-use message about underage drinking and may be created using any artistic medium.

The liquor control board encourages students to use positive messages and images, such as the benefits of being alcohol-free or alternatives to underage drinking.

Posters are selected by a panel of judges for acknowledgement, and each artist who creates a selected poster will be notified of his or her accomplishment and awarded prize money and/or recognition by the board.

Entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, December 20.

For more information about submission guidelines click HERE or visit lcb.pa.gov.

Artwork may be reproduced in various formats and distributed across Pennsylvania.