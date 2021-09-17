Pa liquor stores rationing dozens of products, impose two-bottle purchase limit on select items

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will begin rationing dozens of products Friday due to supply shortages which it says are beyond their control.

The board says there will be a two-bottles-per-day purchase limit for customers at state stores and local bars, restaurants and other license holders.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The PLCB points to “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” which have been plagued by the ongoing pandemic. The move will remain in place indefinitely.

In addition, the 43 items on the list of restricted products will not be available through store-to-store transfers starting Friday.

But the rationed items are just a small fraction of what is offered at state stores. The list contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, and whiskey.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said the limits will make it more difficult for members to run their businesses and hopes the legislature will take a look at this when they return to Harrisburg in one week.