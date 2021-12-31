Pa. Man hospitalized with COVID-19 for two months finally released

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — One COVID-19 patient in Pennsylvania is especially happy to ring in the new year.

The virus kept John Bernheisel hospitalized at Pittsburgh Hospital for two months. He just had gotten the all-clear to be released on Dec. 30.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

John is fully vaccinated, but he also has leukemia and a weak immune system. His life was touch-and-go over the past nine weeks in the hospital. He was overwhelmed with emotions on his first time outside since being hospitalized.

“I got a beautiful bride waiting for me at home, I want to get there,” Bernheisel said.

“What does this day mean to you?”

“You have no idea, I can’t put it in words I can’t believe I’m outside. It’s the first time in nine weeks. I can’t believe I’m alive. It was bad.” Bernheisel said.

John would have died without being vaccinated. He believes getting vaccinated is a personal choice. But, he is glad he did it and would do it again.