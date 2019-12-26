PA man murdered father, sold his cellphone for $20

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder after his father was found fatally beaten inside the family’s home this week.

Authorities say the battered and bleeding body of 58-year-old Jinhan Han was found Monday afternoon by his wife in their Ambler home.

He was unconscious when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the home a short time later.

Authorities say 28-year-old Christopher Han eventually admitted to beating his father and selling his dad’s cellphone for $20 at a nearby mall.

Authorities have not said what sparked the attack. The elder Han died from multiple blunt and sharp injuries.

