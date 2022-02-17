Pa. Mariner East Pipeline completed

(WHTM) — Work on the Mariner East Pipeline has been completed.

The pipeline system runs through the Midstate, and connects Marcellus Shale Gas Fields in western Pennsylvania, to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

The company that built the pipeline, which is named Energy Transfer, has been fined millions of dollars for multiple fuel and chemical fluid spills across the the state.

A grand jury also says the company has broken environmental laws.

The pipeline system will transport 350,000 barrels of natural gas a day.