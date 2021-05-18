Pa. medical marijuana program still looking to improve after five years

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana board met today to look at how the State’s program has grown over the past five years.

Board members also talked about ways to improve it as more and more patients and caregivers have entered the program, especially over the past year.

They’ve received more than 400 comments about how to make the program more sustainable and efficient.

“We’re approaching $3 billion and it should be there before the next board meeting,” John Collins, the director of PA’s Office of Medical Marijuana. “The breakdown is a little bit more than $1 billion in sales by grower processers to the dispensaries.”

The board is looking at under-served counties and working on ways to reach more patients, more quickly.