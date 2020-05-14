Pa. mother charged for death of 3-year-old son

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The mother of a 3-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who died last month of suspected abuse has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities say 23-year-old Teresa Fetterman, of New Kensington, was also charged Wednesday with reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault on a child and other counts stemming from the death of Mikel Fetterman.

The counts come a few weeks after 31-year-old Keith Lilly Jr., of New Kensington, was charged with homicide and sexual assault in connection with the child’s death.

Authorities have said Lilly injured the boy and caused bruises and fractures, including a fractured skull with a brain bleed.