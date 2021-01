The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Hundreds of Pennsylvania National Guard members will stay in Washington, D.C., for the next two months.

About 450 members will help with crowd management, traffic control, communications, and medical services.

The National Guard says there were about 2,300 members at one point in Washington, D.C. after the Capitol riots.