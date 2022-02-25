(WHTM) — A small contingency of National Guard soldiers and airmen are heading to Eastern Europe.

More than 20 will be going to Lithuania for routine training. This is not unusual for the Pennsylvania National Guard as Lithuania is a military partner with both countries regularly training on each other’s soil.

Still, the guard confirms it is keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine.