Pa. nurses rally at the Capitol to call for action over staffing concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania nurses gathered in Harrisburg to demand action on the ‘Patient Safety Act’. Throughout the pandemic, nurses have been urging lawmakers to pass the legislation.

The ‘Patient Safety Act’ is designed to set staffing standards for nurses by limiting the number of patients a nurse can be assigned, depending on the level of care required. Supporters say nurses are facing a staffing crisis and delaying the passage of the Patient Safety Act will only drive more nurses away.

The Patient Safety Act reached a majority in the House. Nurses are calling for a vote from Pennsylvania House Health Committee Chair, Rep. Kathy Rapp. In a January hearing, Rapp said it would not receive a vote in the health committee.

“We need to have a hearing and we need to get this passed,” said Maureen May, president of Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals. “I’ve been a nurse for 37 years and this is what we need to bring nurses back to the bedside. We’re suffering, we’re in a crisis and we want to do the right thing and if we don’t have the staffing to do that, we’re going to keep leaving.”

abc27 News reached out to Rep. Rapp’s office for comment but did not hear back.