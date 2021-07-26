Pa. nursing home strike avoided as workers reach tentative deal

PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) — A statewide strike for caregivers at nursing homes was avoided on Monday.

Caregivers at 53 Pennsylvania nursing homes have reached tentative contract agreements, putting a hold on the one-day strike plans for Tuesday, July 27.

“Our new agreements move us in the right direction but they are only a first step in an urgent and larger conversation about reforming our long-term care system,” President of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, Matthew Yarnell said. “Pennsylvanians who need assistance should receive it in the setting of their choice, whether a nursing home or their home. The quality of their care relies on workers haveing good union wages and benefits. This is how we attract and retain frontline workers and have the staff we need.”

Workers will now meet collectively over the coming weeks to review details and hold votes on the agreements made. Contract details will be shared when they are approved and ratified.