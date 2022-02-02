Pa. officials celebrate Groundhog Day and prediction

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter weather during the annual ceremony at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, and state officials are celebrating the proclamation.

Punxsutawney Phil has been making his predictions every year at Gobbler’s Knob since 1887, attracting visitors and residents from across the state and across the country.

“Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message – winter is here to stay for six more weeks,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Each year on Feb. 2, people from around the world turn to our beloved Punxsutawney for the official word from Phil and get to revel in the magic of the day.”

The event began 136 years ago when a group of groundhog hunters named themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and that Punxsutawney Phil is their weather-prognosticating groundhog. The tale says if he sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then we’ll see an early spring.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“Each year, we are honored to introduce the world to Punxsutawney Phil,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Jeff Lundy. “The time-honored Pennsylvania tradition gives us an opportunity to show how proud we are of Punxsutawney, while also inviting visitors and spectators from around the world to join in spreading joy, no matter what the weather might hold.”

This event is one of the many trips the Pa. Tourism Office shares with the public and on their social media. The office says they have even more on their 2022 Happy Traveler guide.

“Every year, we look forward to participating in Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film.