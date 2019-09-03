Mt. Lebanon rafter dies in excursion

OHIOPYLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say, Peter Quigley, 46, was thrown into the Youghiogheny River and died after his foot apparently became jammed under a rock.

Ohiopyle State Park operations manager Ken Bisbee told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the man was part of an eight-member group that had rented two rafts from White Water Adventurers on Saturday.

Bisbee said the county 911 emergency center contacted the park at about 1 p.m. Saturday about a raft that had overturned at River’s End Rapid on the river.

He said the man had apparently put a foot down on the river bottom, something rafters are typically warned against doing if they are thrown into the water.

Rafters are advised to not attempt to stand if they fall out and due to the shallow depth of the Youghiogheny, a foot can be easily trapped by rocks underneath.

Quigley’s body was recovered at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday and was ruled an accidental drowning.