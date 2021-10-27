Pa. ranked 30th safest state, according to new study

Whether it is on the road, out in public, in school, or in their own home, parents worry about keeping their family and themselves safe.

People move to new states every year, and their safety and wellbeing are a major factor in where they migrate.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to a new study from WalletHub, Pennsylvania finished 30th in overall safety out of all 50 states, behind bordering states Maryland (10th), New Jersey (11th), Virginia (14th), and New York (16th). Ohio (33rd) and West Virginia (37th) finished worse.

WalletHub consulted 28 different sources of data to rank states based on 1) personal and residential safety, 2) financial safety, 3) road safety, 4) workplace safety and 5) emergency preparedness.

A total of 55 key metrics were used to support these five categories. The commonwealth ranked near the middle in many of these metrics. Some rankings where Pennsylvania ranked high or low include: