Pa. ranked 30th safest state, according to new study

Whether it is on the road, out in public, in school, or in their own home, parents worry about keeping their family and themselves safe.
People move to new states every year, and their safety and wellbeing are a major factor in where they migrate.
According to a new study from WalletHub, Pennsylvania finished 30th in overall safety out of all 50 states, behind bordering states Maryland (10th), New Jersey (11th), Virginia (14th), and New York (16th). Ohio (33rd) and West Virginia (37th) finished worse.
WalletHub consulted 28 different sources of data to rank states based on 1) personal and residential safety, 2) financial safety, 3) road safety, 4) workplace safety and 5) emergency preparedness.
A total of 55 key metrics were used to support these five categories. The commonwealth ranked near the middle in many of these metrics. Some rankings where Pennsylvania ranked high or low include:
- 2nd safest – New Unemployment Claims per Total Civilian Labor Force
- 3rd safest – Share of Elder-Abuse, Gross-Neglect and Exploitation Complaints
- 5th safest – Hate groups per Capita
- 6th safest – Share of Uninsured Drivers
- 8th safest – Median Days Lost Due to Occupational Injuries & Illnesses
- 8th safest – Sex Offenders per Capita
- 9th safest – Driving Laws Rating
- 9th safest – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
- 39th safest – Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita
- 39th safest – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
- 41st safest – Unemployment Rate
- 44th safest – Number of Mass Shootings (four or more people shot in one incident and location, not including the shooter)
- 45th safest – DUIs per Capita
- 49th safest – Traffic indiscipline (incidents due to poor behavior)