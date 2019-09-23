PA receives $5 million grant for water contamination study

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHM) – The Department of Health announced Monday Pennsylvania received a $5 million, five-year federal grant to continue studying the health effects of exposure to PFAS contaminated drinking water in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

“PFAS contamination is an emerging public health issue across Pennsylvania and the country. We hope that our work in this area will help those who have been affected by these chemicals,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The grant from the CDC and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will allow the Department of Health to work with RTI of North Carolina, and Temple University in combatting the issue.

Research includes a detailed summary of the site, reconstruction of past exposures through drinking water and recruitment of adults and children to be part of a health study.

Those recruited will receive additional medical tests, including blood sampling and review of their medical records to better understand the health effects associated with PFAS.

The department had previously conducted a similar, smaller pilot-study last year where blood samples were collected from residents who lived in the area before July 2016.

PFAS substances were commonly used in applications including surface coating of paper and cardboard packaging products, carpets, non-stick pans and textiles, as well as firefighting foams.

These substances were detected in the air, water and soil and around production manufacturing facilities as well as airports and military bases.

Companies phased-out production and use of several PFAS substances in the early 2000s, and two of the most well studied—perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate—are no longer manufactured in the United States.

Despite the phase-out, contamination has been identified at 19 sites in Pennsylvania, each of which are being addressed by state and federal cleanup efforts.

More information on PFAS can be found on the Department of Health’s website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.